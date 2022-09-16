Major fire breaks out in skyscraper in central China's Changsha city

The blaze consumed a tall building that housed an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM XINYAN_HUANG/TWITTER
Updated
Published
50 min ago

BEIJING - A major fire broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha, state media reported on Friday, adding that the number of casualties was "currently unknown".

"Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

"Firefighters have begun work to extinguish the flames and conduct rescues at the scene," it added.

The blaze consumed a tall building that housed an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom, the report said.

A photograph released by CCTV showed orange flames searing through the building in a built-up area of the city, as black smoke billowed into the sky.

A video posted on social media by a local news outlet appeared to show the outside of the tower had been charred black.

Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, has a population of about 10 million people. AFP

More On This Topic
Fourteen dead in China warehouse fire
2 killed, 7 injured in north-east China residential building explosion

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top