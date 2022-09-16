Construction industry contributed most workplace deaths in first half of 2022

SINGAPORE - The construction industry accounted for the highest number of workplace deaths and major injuries in the first half of the year, with 10 deaths and 84 cases of major injuries.
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has stepped up enforcement efforts in the industry, said MOM and the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council on Friday in releasing the half-year workplace safety statistics.
From January to mid-September, 63 stop-work orders were issued to worksites in the construction industry with unsafe conditions and practices that posed imminent danger to workers.
One such order was imposed on Wah Khiaw Developments on Aug 11. Multiple unsafe practices were found, such as workers working at heights without barricades or fall arrest systems.
The company was issued fines amounting to $15,000 for the breaches.
A stop-work order was also issued to construction company KG Plasterceil on Sept 6 for multiple unsafe scaffolds and unsafe work at heights. MOM is assessing the need for, and extent of, further penalties.
These companies have to engage external auditors to review their workplace safety and health management systems, and rectify the lapses before the authorities decide whether to lift the stop-work orders.
Workplace safety has been in the spotlight this year after a rise in the number of workplace deaths.
The death of a Grab delivery rider on Sept 1 brought the number of workplace fatalities this year to 37 - the same for the whole of last year.
Twenty-eight workers died on the job from January to June, up from 23 in the same period last year and 14 in the second half.
However, the number of reported workplace injuries – both major and minor – fell.
In the first half of the year, there were 10,401 such cases. This is lower than the 11,248 in the same period last year, as well as the 10,901 in the second half.
Earlier this month, MOM introduced a slate of new measures to improve workplace safety.
Among other things, companies will not be allowed to hire new foreign workers for up to three months if unsafe work conditions or poor risk controls are found during a six-month "heightened safety" period from Sept 1 to Feb 28 next year.
On Friday, MOM and the WSH Council also noted the worrying trend of vehicular-related fatal accidents over the last 1½ years.
There were seven in the first half of this year, of which four were work-related traffic accidents. There were six in the same period last year, and five in the second half.
MOM and the WSH Council said this was the reason for a recent mandatory safety time-out, from Sept 1 to 15, targeting companies in high-risk industries with a higher number of fatalities.
These include construction, manufacturing, marine, process, and transport and storage, as well as companies in other industries that use heavy or industrial vehicles.
They were required to review their safety procedures, or face debarment from employing new foreign employees for one month if found to be non-compliant.
The number of dangerous occurrences, which are incidents with a high potential for multiple casualties, more than doubled from six in the second half of last year to 13 in the first half of 2022 - the highest in the past three years.
Nine occurrences were due to collapse or failure of structures and equipment, mostly in the construction industry.