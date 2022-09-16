20% of Ang Mo Kio Sers households applied for new flats; 9 in 10 will be successful: HDB

SINGAPORE - About 20 per cent of Ang Mo Kio households affected by the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) have applied for new flats in the May and August sales exercises, said the Housing Board on Friday.

It added that about nine in 10 applicants who apply will be successful, as they fall within the priority allocation quota.

HDB said of the 606 affected households, a total of 117 have applied for either a Build-To-Order (BTO) or Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) flat in the May and August sales exercises.

Blocks 562 to 565 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, which are made up of mainly three-room and four-room flats, were picked for Sers in April, with a nearby land parcel next to ITE College Central offered as the designated replacement site.

Registration for flats at the designated site will start in early 2023, after residents are notified of the actual compensation amount for their flats in November this year.

Under Sers, HDB identifies and acquires precincts in older estates as part of its strategy to renew estates.

Affected owners are offered a new 99-year lease on new flats built nearby at a designated replacement site, as well as given monetary compensation for their Sers units.

Besides taking up a flat at the designated site, affected owners can also take part in BTO and SBF sales exercises, buy a flat from HDB's open booking of flats or buy a resale flat on the open market.

Affected households are given priority allocation under the Resettlement, Relocation, Sers and Tenants' Priority Scheme.

Up to 10 per cent of the flat supply of eligible BTO projects is set aside for those who apply under the scheme.

Eligible BTO projects are those with a delivery possession date that is no later than that of the replacement flats.

DPD is the legal contractual date by which HDB is required to hand over the keys to residents.

For the Ang Mo Kio Sers residents, they could apply for seven BTO projects including Lakeside View, Yishun Beacon, and Kim Keat Heights in Toa Payoh in the May exercise.

The projects in the August exercise were Central Weave @ AMK, Keat Hong Grange in Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands South Plains, and Sun Plaza Spring in Tampines.

Of the 117 households who applied for new flats, 107 households went for flats in six of the seven BTO projects.