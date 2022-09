SINGAPORE – When local entrepreneur Kevin Wu made his first foray into the emerging blockchain space back in 2017, he did not imagine that he would one day be collaborating with Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin to launch a collaborative NFT (non-fungible token) project.

His NFT company, Graycraft, is teaming up with the singer’s lifestyle brand SMG on two exclusive NFTs themed around mechs (giant robots) inspired by the likes of the Gundam and Transformers franchises.