Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 30, 2023

HDB launches nearly 7,000 new flats, including 1,500 sale of balance flats across the island
There are 5,496 BTO flats across five projects in estates such as Serangoon, Bedok and Tengah.
China's Shenzhou-16 lifts off for space station; Beijing plans to land astronauts on Moon by 2030
The mission is the first to the Tiangong space station since it entered its “application and development” stage, Beijing said.
China rejects US request for a meeting in Singapore between defence chiefs Li, Austin
The defence chiefs will be attending an annual security forum in Singapore this weekend.
Prepare N95 masks, air purifiers as haze may hit S’pore from June, says Met Service
El Nino conditions and the positive Indian Ocean Dipole could lead to a more intense and prolonged dry season this year, said MSS.
Advocacy group’s application to cancel Pofma correction order rejected: MHA
1MDB fraud mastermind Jho Low reportedly hiding in Macau
Low is wanted in Malaysia where he has been charged in absentia for money laundering.
The Bottom Line: Do you need to drink eight glasses of water a day?
Doctors say people should not rely on feelings of thirst as a signal of when they need to replenish their fluids.
S'pore private homes now priciest to own, rent in Asia-Pacific in absolute terms: Report
But on a per square metre basis, Hong Kong is still the most costly private housing market in the region by far.
Cristiano Ronaldo in Singapore for #BeSIUPER weekend on June 2 and 3
He will be in town to support a series of youth scholarships established by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim.
Seniors try climbing: Releasing the rock wall akin to learning to let go in life
The nine-week course is part of an initiative to create fun and safe learning spaces for seniors.
