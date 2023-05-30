HDB launches nearly 7,000 new flats, including 1,500 sale of balance flats across the island

SINGAPORE – The Housing Board launched nearly 7,000 flats for sale on Tuesday, of which 1,500 are Sale of Balance Flats located across various estates.

The 5,495 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats offered are spread across five housing projects, three of which are in the mature estates of Bedok, Kallang/Whampoa and Serangoon, while the other two are in the non-mature estate of Tengah.

About 90 per cent of the BTO flats have a waiting time of less than four years.

In four out of the five projects on offer, the waiting time is from three years and one month to three years and eight months, said HDB.

HDB said it expects strong demand for the flats in Bedok and Serangoon.

The last BTO launch in Bedok was in November 2016, while 150 studio apartments for the elderly were launched in Serangoon in January 2014.

A total of 1,640 flats are on offer at Bedok South Blossoms, which is located on a site near Tanah Merah MRT station that is bounded by Bedok South Road and Bedok South Avenue 3.

Prices for a five-room flat in Bedok South Blossoms range from $588,000 to $737,000; from $488,000 to $587,000 for a four-room flat, and from $320,000 to $396,000 for a three-room unit.

There are 330 flats on offer at Serangoon North Vista, which is located on a site bounded by Serangoon Avenue 1 and Yio Chu Kang Road.