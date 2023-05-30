Singapore private homes now priciest to own and rent in Asia-Pacific in absolute terms: Report

SINGAPORE - Private residential property in Singapore is now the most expensive in the Asia-Pacific in terms of absolute prices, overtaking Hong Kong in 2022, according to a report released by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) on Tuesday.

ULI said the median price of Singapore’s private homes now stands at US$1.2 million (S$1.6 million), compared with Hong Kong at US$1.16 million. In the next highest market, Sydney single-family homes were a median US$980,000.

Singapore’s median private home prices rose about 8 per cent in 2022 whereas those in Hong Kong fell almost 9 per cent amid strict Covid-19 curbs, the report found.

On a per square metre (psm) basis though, Hong Kong is still the most costly private housing market in the region by far.

In 2022, the average psm price for a private home in Hong Kong was US$19,768, equivalent to US$1,836 per square foot (S$2,485 psf) - more than twice the median figures for cities such as Singapore, Tokyo Ku, Shenzhen, Beijing, and Shanghai.

In general, home ownership in Singapore is high at 90 per cent and is accessible due to the large supply of public housing, ULI noted.

“In contrast, other gateway cities such as Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Seoul have relatively low homeownership rates, reflecting high home prices and the more migratory nature of the populations in gateway cities,” it said.

But the affordability ratio of Singapore private homes now stands at 13.7, placing them in the unaffordable range, said ULI.

Homeownership is considered unaffordable when the ratio of the median home price to median annual household income exceeds 5. Across the cities tracked by ULI, median annual household income was highest in Singapore at US$87,900.

Shenzhen homes ranked least affordable with a ratio of about 35, while Hong Kong’s ratio fell to 26.5.

Data compiled by ULI showed also that the median price of a resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat rose 7.9 per cent from US$379,000 to US$409,000 (S$554,000) in 2022. With that, the affordability ratio of HDB resale flats has also crept up from 4.5 to 4.7.

Still, including public housing, Singapore housing is ranked “most attainable” in ULI’s 2023 Asia Pacific Home Attainability Index, with the median price of HDB resale flats at 4.7 times the median annual income.

“Meanwhile, home attainability is severely challenged in Tier 1 and leading Tier 2 cities in mainland China, Hong Kong, Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang with median home prices at approximately 20 to 35 times median household income,” ULI said.