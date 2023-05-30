Seniors try climbing: Releasing the rock wall akin to learning to let go in life

SINGAPORE – Hanging off an artificial rock wall two storeys off the ground, Ms Kim Ong, 63, was overcome with an unfamiliar fear – she could not let go despite a harness holding her securely.

“My body was just hanging on, and I dared not come down despite the instructor calling to me to do so,” she said.

“It aroused a feeling of being afraid to let go, like (in) many things in life… and is akin to the fear of dying, not letting go of living,” she said.

During a nine-week rock-climbing course, Ms Ong was able to overcome her fear as she grew in confidence and tackled the routes on the walls with ease.

She was one of 10 participants aged 63 to 76 on a course that specially catered to seniors, organised by philanthropic organisation Lien Foundation in partnership with The Rock School, a climbing gym in Tampines.

The course, which ended in May, included a Singapore National Climbing Standards Level 1 assessment. All the participants passed.

Ms Ong, who runs a social enterprise, said she was grateful that the course allowed her to try something new.

“I didn’t know that I could be capable of it or that I could do it at all,” she said.

She hopes that having more seniors try out activities that are commonly perceived to be more suitable for young people will help to combat ageism.

Ms Ong recalled how, earlier in 2023, she and a friend had been at a crowded club where a young man told her several times: “Auntie, go home.”

She said: “To me, one day you guys are also going to be like me, and ageing. Does that mean you have to stop dancing? Should seniors be restricted only to Zumba for dancing?

“We should welcome people at whatever age to just hang loose and enjoy.”