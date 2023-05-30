1MDB fraud mastermind Jho Low hiding in Macau, says Malaysia’s anti-corruption body in report

Malaysia’s anti-graft regulator have confirmed that it suspects alleged 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fraud mastermind Jho Low is hiding in the Chinese special administrative region of Macau.

In a written reply to the Al Jazeera media network, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said that it “believes the individuals wanted for the 1MDB case, especially Jho Low, are hiding in Macau”, adding that it was confirmed by “several individuals who have seen Jho Low in Macau”.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the law minister in his Cabinet, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, have previously said the government is working with other countries on bringing the fugitive businessman back to the country.

As the alleged mastermind behind the 1MDB corruption case, Low is wanted by the authorities globally and his arrest is viewed to herald the denouement of the Malaysian scandal described by the United States Justice Department as the biggest case of kleptocracy it has investigated.

The scandal first came to light in 2015 when Wall Street Journal and Sarawak Report said nearly US$700 million (S$950 million) was suspected to have been taken from 1MDB and deposited into then Prime Minister Najib Razak’s personal bank account.

Najib, who launched 1MDB in 2009 for strategic investments, began serving a 12-year jail sentence in August 2022 after he was found guilty of graft tied to a 1MDB subsidiary. Low was said to be an adviser to Najib.

Low now faces separate federal criminal charges for allegedly embezzling US$4.5 billion from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which is now insolvent.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation also accused Low of stealing US$1.4 billion from bond transactions that Goldman Sachs Group helped facilitate for 1MDB.

The MACC had issued an Interpol Red Notice and arrest warrant against the Penang-born Low, after he was in 2018 charged in absentia for money laundering.

The revelation of Low’s whereabouts in the Qatar-based news network’s report on Tuesday also corroborates images surfaced by former Wall Street Journal reporter Tom Wright in September 2022 of Low being spotted in Macau with a Chinese handler.