Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 18

Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 18.

Teens aged 12 to 15 to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in S'pore

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has demonstrated high efficacy and safety for this age group.

S'pore delays 2nd vaccine dose to 6-8 weeks later; those aged 40-44 can register for jabs from Wednesday

Vaccinations have also been approved for those in the 12-to-15 age group.

Wear a mask with high filtration capability, not just a cloth mask: Lawrence Wong

Masks with good filtration capability include surgical masks, and the reusable ones issued by PA and Temasek Foundation.

MOH says airborne transmission of Covid-19 'stronger possibility' in some settings; plausible factor in TTSH

The authorities are still studying how the virus spread in Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

27 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, with 11 unlinked

The remaining 16 community cases are linked to previous cases.

Malaysia reports 4,865 new Covid-19 cases, highest since January; states seek private vaccination access

Selangor had 1,743 new cases, and is the state with the highest figure.

51-year-old public servant to be charged under OSA with releasing information about phase 2

Six others who wrongfully received and communicated the information will be issued with stern warnings.

First coastal protection study against sea-level rise starts on city-east coast stretch

This stretch of coastline is one of four segments that PUB has identified for site-specific coastal protection studies.

Students behind Ngee Ann Poly hazing incident in March punished after disciplinary inquiry

Punishments, including suspension, were meted out to 28 male students, all in their 2nd or 3rd year.

Ikea recalls some crockery items after reports they're unsafe with hot food

The Heroisk and Talrika plates, bowls and mugs can break when used with hot food and potentially cause burns, said Ikea.

