Ikea recalls some crockery items after reports they're unsafe with hot food

SINGAPORE - Ikea is recalling some of its plates, bowls and mugs because of safety concerns.

In a press release on Tuesday (May 18), the Swedish furniture chain said the Heroisk and Talrika plates, bowls and mugs can break when used with hot food and potentially cause burns. It had received reports of these products breaking.

Ikea said: "All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation. Despite this, we have received reports of the products breaking. No known incidents have been reported in Singapore."

Customers who have bought these products are urged to stop using them and contact Ikea for a full refund.

They can return the products to Ikea's Alexandra, Tampines or Jurong outlets. Proof of purchase is not required.