S'pore delays 2nd Covid-19 vaccine dose to 6-8 weeks later; those aged 40-44 can register for jabs from Wednesday

SINGAPORE - From Wednesday (May 19), those who register for Covid-19 vaccination will have their second dose scheduled six to eight weeks after the first, instead of three to four weeks later.

In tandem with this change, the nationwide vaccination roll-out will be expanded to those aged 40 to 44 from Wednesday, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Vaccinations have also been approved for use in the 12-to-15 age group with the Ministry of Education to provide an update soon, the multi-ministry task force said on Tuesday.

This change in vaccination strategy aims to have 400,000 more individuals in Singapore given at least one vaccine dose by end-July.

The adjusted strategy means that virtually all eligible Singapore residents should get at least one dose by early August, said Mr Ong.

"If all goes smoothly, 4.7 million individuals will be covered by at least one dose of vaccination by August (and) this will substantively cover almost all our eligible population," he said.

Those who already have vaccination appointments for their second shot will not be affected, he added. But those who wish to voluntarily push back their second shot, so that another person can get his first dose, can do so.

The lengthened two-dose regime will begin from Wednesday, said Mr Ong, who stressed that the second dose will still be needed, and given, for maximum protection.

At present, most countries recommend that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine be taken 21 days apart. For its Moderna counterpart, it is 28 days between doses.

However, some have since shifted to giving each dose further apart to quickly give as many people partial protection against the coronavirus as possible.

Britain, for instance, has been giving its people vaccine doses up to 12 weeks apart since January, following a spike in cases in December and January.

International experience has shown that individuals with their second doses delayed still had "robust protection" against the virus, said the Health Ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak.