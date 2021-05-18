27 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, with 11 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 38 new Covid-19 cases, including 27 in the community, as at noon on Tuesday (May 18), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of the community cases, 11 are currently unlinked.

The remaining 16 are linked to previous cases.

Fourteen of the community cases had already been quarantined.

There were also 11 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Of these, six are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in the workers' dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 61,651.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the number of new cases in the community increased from 32 cases two weeks ago to 149 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week increased from seven cases to 42 over the same period.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 163 million people. More than 3.39 million people have died.