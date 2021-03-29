Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 29.

Malaysia reimburses Singapore $102.8 million for costs incurred in terminated HSR project

Both countries reached an amicable agreement on the amount, says a joint statement.

Giant ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated after 6 days

It is not clear how soon the ship, which has a damaged hull, can clear the way for other vessels to pass.

Hong Kong calls for mandatory vaccination in travel bubble talks with Singapore

Passengers would need to have two vaccine doses and travel 14 days after the second jab, at the earliest.

North-South Line train services resume after signalling system reset

A signalling fault disrupted train services for nearly five hours on Monday morning.

Jail, caning for man who raped unconscious woman at chalet after friends egged him on

He was sentenced to 12 years and three months' jail and 10 strokes of the cane.

Six F&B outlets ordered shut for breaches of Covid-19 measures, three fined

Some outlets failed to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers.

RSAF starts taking delivery of improved H225M helicopters to replace Super Pumas

They will complement the CH-47 helicopters to meet the SAF's lift requirements for a wide spectrum of operations.

S'pore tech company Sea donates $50 million to NUS for computing research and education

The donation will support NUS' work in research and education in critical areas such as artificial intelligence.

Indonesian church suicide bombers are husband and wife, married six months ago

The police had raided a number of places, including the house of the bombers, to collect evidence.

Godzilla Vs. Kong sets opening weekend box office record in S'pore for 2021

The movie's opening weekend take of $2.19 million in Singapore puts it in the No. 1 position for 2021.

