Signalling fault disrupts morning commute on North-South Line

SINGAPORE - A signalling fault disrupted train service along the North-South Line on Monday (March 29) morning.

Operator SMRT told commuters in a tweet at around 7.30am to add 45 minutes of travelling time between Raffles Place and Bishan stations.

The fault has affected commuters on the MRT line for about two hours. SMRT had first alerted the public about the delay on its Twitter page at 5.47am.

It said commuters travelling between Raffles Place and Toa Payoh should add 25 minutes time to their journey.

The operator also activated bridging buses and made regular bus services plying between the stations free to ferry comuters.

In a subsequent tweet at 6.40am, SMRT advised commuters to avoid taking trains between Bishan and Marina South Pier stations. Commuters travelling to the city should take the East West Line, Circle Line, North East Line and Downtown Line instead, it added.

Free regular and bridging buses between Bishan and Marina South Pier will continue until further notice, it said.

The signalling fault on Monday is the second MRT fault in two days.

On Sunday morning, train services between Punggol and Serangoon stations on the North East Line - run by SBS Transit - came to a halt for about three hours due to a power fault.