Godzilla Vs. Kong sets opening weekend box office record here for 2021

SINGAPORE - Godzilla Vs. Kong has emerged as the monster to beat. Its opening weekend take of $2.19 million in Singapore puts it in the No.1 position for 2021.

Its healthy gross, taken across 111 screens from Wednesday (March 24) to Sunday (March 28), is also a sign that Singaporeans are willing to go back to the cinema after a year of re-scheduled releases that have pushed major titles back by a year or more.

The movie, a crossover between the Godzilla and King Kong monster franchises, has receipts close to the opening weekend grosses of the first movie, Godzilla (2014), which earned $2.44 million and greater than that of the followup, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (2019), which earned $1.32 million.

Godzilla Vs. Kong also beat the $1.64 million opening weekend take of Wonder Woman 1984, the DC Comics superhero movie which opened in December last year.

The latest movie's take comes despite social distancing rules which have limited seating capacities, causing many cinemas to be sold out.

While its take is a far cry from the record $7.52 million in opening weekend sales of Marvel superhero movie Avenders Endgame (2019), it shows that for blockbuster titles at least, predictions by some that Singaporeans have permanently abandoned cinemas for streaming services seem premature.

Big screens still have allure here, says Mr Ng Peng Hui, managing director of Warner Bros Singapore, distributor of Godzilla Vs. Kong.

"We are very happy with the opening weekend result, which happened despite the Covid-19 measures. The presence of both King Kong and Godzilla promises strong action and special effects. They make for a compelling big screen experience. It's great to feel the cinemas warming up again."