Six F&B outlets ordered shut for breaches of Covid-19 measures, three fined

SINGAPORE - Six food and beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close and three were fined for breaching safe management measures, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Monday (March 29).

Club Mao by Barcode in Oriental Plaza was ordered to close for the second time, after it failed to minimise physical interactions by allowing staff to host groups of customers at different tables on March 19. The Thai restaurant will remain closed for 30 days from March 20 to April 18.

Three customers were also fined after they allegedly intermingled with diners from another group and did not maintain 1m distance from one another.

Further investigations of the safe management measures said to be breached at the restaurant are ongoing, said MSE.

Club Bubbery, also located in Oriental Plaza, was told to shut its doors for 10 days between March 20 and 29.

The club, which was operating as a karaoke outlet, also failed to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers by allowing staff to host groups of customers across different tables.

Four other outlets were also ordered to close for 10 days from March 21 to 30, after they allowed customers to consume alcohol after 10.30pm.

The outlets are De Luxy in Bugis Cube, Kiss Bistro in Boat Quay, SK Karaoke Pub in Joo Chiat Road and Steamov Restaurant in Beach Road.

Destiny Japanese KTV Pub and Chinatown Seafood Restaurant - both repeat offenders - were fined $2,000 each, while Alankar Restaurant was fined $1,000, for breaching safe management measures.

Some offences committed by these outlets include seating customers less than 1m apart and providing them with games even though only amusement centres are allowed to do so.

"Firm enforcement action will be taken against errant operators and individuals," warned MSE.

Enforcement checks at F&B outlets, parks, malls and other hotspots will continue to be stepped up.

"Even with our vaccination programme underway, and the resumption of more activities, the risks of Covid-19 community transmission remains," said MSE.

"It is particularly important to mitigate the risks at F&B establishments through strict compliance with safe distancing and safe management measures, as patrons are unmasked for long periods of time."