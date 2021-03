JAKARTA - Two suicide bombers who blew themselves up at the gate of a Catholic church in South Sulawesi's provincial capital Makassar on Sunday (March 28) are a married couple, the Indonesian police said on Monday.

A blast at the cathedral on Palm Sunday, the first day of the Holy Week leading up to Good Friday and Easter, killed both bombers, who carried out the attack with a pressure cooker bomb, and injured 19 people, including the church's security officers and churchgoers.