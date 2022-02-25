Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 25, 2022.

 

Russian troops press on towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv; West ramps up sanctions

Ukraine's president announced a full military mobilisation and said he and his family will stay on in the capital.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine putting up fiercer resistance is bad news for Russia's swift operation

The Russians released no figures on the casualties they sustained on the first day of operations.

READ MORE HERE

How Russia's attack on Ukraine unfolded

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea, launching the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II. 

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine envoy to S'pore urges nations to impose coordinated sanctions on Russia

She said Ukraine needs humanitarian aid and strong defensive support. 

READ MORE HERE

Live coverage: Get latest on Ukraine crisis

Follow the latest developments and reactions from world leaders.

READ MORE HERE

Rising Covid-19 case numbers were expected, so why did MTF push back streamlining of measures?

All the changes to the safe management measures have now been pushed back to a date to be announced later.

READ MORE HERE

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 2 and injuring 20

No tsunami warning was issued, but the quake was felt as far away as Singapore and Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

All other taxi operators in S'pore to follow ComfortDelGro in raising fares

The operators will have to inform commuters about the new fares at least seven days before the adjustments kick in.

READ MORE HERE

Aussie admits throwing bottle that fatally struck grandfather of 9

.

Andrew Gosling also admitted to causing grievous hurt to the man's wife, who was injured in the right shoulder.

READ MORE HERE

King Living founder David King says his furniture label is built on resilience

Award-winning Australian furniture brand King Living opened its second showroom in Singapore on Feb 22.

READ MORE HERE

