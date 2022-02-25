Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 25, 2022.
Russian troops press on towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv; West ramps up sanctions
Ukraine's president announced a full military mobilisation and said he and his family will stay on in the capital.
Ukraine putting up fiercer resistance is bad news for Russia's swift operation
The Russians released no figures on the casualties they sustained on the first day of operations.
How Russia's attack on Ukraine unfolded
Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea, launching the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.
Ukraine envoy to S'pore urges nations to impose coordinated sanctions on Russia
Live coverage: Get latest on Ukraine crisis
Rising Covid-19 case numbers were expected, so why did MTF push back streamlining of measures?
All the changes to the safe management measures have now been pushed back to a date to be announced later.
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 2 and injuring 20
No tsunami warning was issued, but the quake was felt as far away as Singapore and Malaysia.
All other taxi operators in S'pore to follow ComfortDelGro in raising fares
The operators will have to inform commuters about the new fares at least seven days before the adjustments kick in.
Aussie admits throwing bottle that fatally struck grandfather of 9
Andrew Gosling also admitted to causing grievous hurt to the man's wife, who was injured in the right shoulder.
King Living founder David King says his furniture label is built on resilience
Award-winning Australian furniture brand King Living opened its second showroom in Singapore on Feb 22.
