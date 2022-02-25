Ukraine putting up fiercer resistance is bad news for Russia's swift operation

LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to stay at his post and continue leading his country's defences against large incursions of Russian forces, despite what he claimed to be credible intelligence that Russian assassination squads are attempting to target him and his family.

Dressed in a plain battle fatigues, the Ukrainian leader told his people in a video message at the end of the first day of fighting on Thursday (Nov 24) that Russian "sabotage groups" have penetrated the capital city of Kyiv.

"The enemy marked me as target No.1 and my family as target No. 2," Mr Zelensky said. "They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

He added: "But I am staying in the government quarter together with the others."

Mr Zelensky also revealed that a total of 137 Ukrainians were killed and more than 300 injured in the first day of battles with the invading Russian troops, but he provided no clear breakdown between civilian and military casualties.

And as dawn rose on the second day of the war, the situation on the battlefield remains inconclusive, although it appears that Ukraine's military has regained its poise after the initial surprise of the Russian attack and is now putting up a fiercer resistance.

The Ukrainians have reported the downing of three Russian fighter jets and three helicopters.

Russia's Defence Ministry only admitted to the loss of one Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet that is usually deployed to provide air support to attacking ground forces and an Antonov An-26 transport plane. But Moscow claims that the planes were lost due to "equipment failure" and "pilot error".

The Russians released no figures on the casualties they sustained on the first day of operations.

What is clear, however, is that the Ukrainians are beginning to put up a serious fight.

Pitch battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces took place over the control of the airport in Hostomel, a small town only 15km from Kyiv.

Seizing control of the airport is clearly a top priority for the Russian military, probably because it provides a staging post for the transport of additional troops and equipment in preparation for the much-expected Russian offensive to encircle - if not directly attack - Ukraine's capital city.