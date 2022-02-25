Ukraine putting up fiercer resistance is bad news for Russia's swift operation

LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to stay at his post and continue leading his country's defences against large incursions of Russian forces, despite what he claimed to be credible intelligence that Russian assassination squads are attempting to target him and his family.
Dressed in a plain battle fatigues, the Ukrainian leader told his people in a video message at the end of the first day of fighting on Thursday (Nov 24) that Russian "sabotage groups" have penetrated the capital city of Kyiv.
"The enemy marked me as target No.1 and my family as target No. 2," Mr Zelensky said. "They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."
He added: "But I am staying in the government quarter together with the others."
Mr Zelensky also revealed that a total of 137 Ukrainians were killed and more than 300 injured in the first day of battles with the invading Russian troops, but he provided no clear breakdown between civilian and military casualties.
And as dawn rose on the second day of the war, the situation on the battlefield remains inconclusive, although it appears that Ukraine's military has regained its poise after the initial surprise of the Russian attack and is now putting up a fiercer resistance.
The Ukrainians have reported the downing of three Russian fighter jets and three helicopters.
Russia's Defence Ministry only admitted to the loss of one Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet that is usually deployed to provide air support to attacking ground forces and an Antonov An-26 transport plane. But Moscow claims that the planes were lost due to "equipment failure" and "pilot error".
The Russians released no figures on the casualties they sustained on the first day of operations.
What is clear, however, is that the Ukrainians are beginning to put up a serious fight.
Pitch battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces took place over the control of the airport in Hostomel, a small town only 15km from Kyiv.
Seizing control of the airport is clearly a top priority for the Russian military, probably because it provides a staging post for the transport of additional troops and equipment in preparation for the much-expected Russian offensive to encircle - if not directly attack - Ukraine's capital city.
Although an attack by Russian helicopter gunships in the first few hours of the invasion did succeed in occupying Hostomel's airport, the Russians soon encountered great difficulties in flying in reinforcements and, by the end of Thursday, the Ukrainians had regained control of the runways.
This reversal is significant because it confirms indications from other parts of Ukraine that Russia's airborne and highly mobile units may be good at capturing their intended positions inside Ukraine but are not successful in holding them for any length of time.
President Zelensky also claims that Ukraine's forces are "doing excellent work" in defending the eastern part of the country where two Russian-sponsored rebel regions are located.
But the fact that Ukraine has the upper hand there is hardly surprising since a large share of the Ukrainian military was already deployed against the rebels well before the current crisis.
The most difficult situation is in the south, Mr Zelensky claimed, in the areas facing the Crimea peninsula, which the Russians seized from Ukraine in 2014.
There, it appears that large numbers of Russian armour and infantry succeeded in seizing the local electricity plant as well as the North Crimean Canal. The canal was built to provide fresh water to Crimea, but since the Russian seizure, Ukraine had refused to supply water to the peninsula.
As a result of the current fighting, the Russians have established control over the critical resources Crimea needs by increasing their occupation of Ukrainian territory around the peninsula.
Either way, evidence that the Ukrainian military is now able to put up a more credible defence is bad news for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is clearly relying on a swift operation, with the objective of deposing the Ukrainian leadership.
This now looks marginally less achievable.