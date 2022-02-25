Timeline: How Russia's attack on Ukraine unfolded

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday (Feb 24), launching the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II. Here’s a look at how events unfolded throughout the day.

5am (11am Singapore time)

• Russian President Vladimir Putin announces that he has “taken the decision to carry out a special military operation" in Donbass in eastern Ukraine, and calls on Ukrainian soldiers to put down their arms.

• He warns: “Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history.”

• United States President Joe Biden describes Mr Putin’s actions as a “chosen premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering”, adding that he would “hold Russia accountable”.

• He says he would work with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance to coordinate a response. Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg echoes Mr Biden’s statement.

• United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleads with Mr Putin to “bring your troops back to Russia”, in the name of humanity

6am

• Blasts are heard in the capital Kyiv in north-central Ukraine; in Kharkiv, the second largest city in the north-east; and in Kramatorsk in the region of Donetsk – one of two eastern Ukrainian territories claimed by Russia-backed separatists since 2014. Local media outlets report Internet disruptions.

• Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says Russian troops have landed in the southern port city of Odessa and are crossing from Russia into Kharkiv. Security camera footage shows Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine from Crimea, the peninsula that Russia seized in 2014.

• Rocket attacks target Ukrainian fighter jets parked at an airport outside Kyiv, and Ukraine closes its airspace to commercial flights, citing the “potential hazard to military aviation".