Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island, tremors felt in S'pore

JAKARTA (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday (Feb 25) at a depth of 10km, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.

The earthquake's epicentre was on land and had no tsunami potential, the agency said via a message on Twitter.

Tremors were felt in Singapore as well, including in Chai Chee (near Bedok), Hougang, Lavender, Punggol and Sengkang.

Ms Lynn Chua, 44, was having her breakfast in her Hougang flat on the 10th floor when she felt her dining table start shaking at around 9.45am.

She felt giddy and quickly grabbed the sides of her table.

Madam Chua, a housewife, told The Straits Times: “I felt two rounds of tremors which both lasted for about five seconds. This all happened within a minute.

“My husband, who also felt the tremors, later checked and told me that an earthquake had occurred.”

Project manager Wendy Koh, in her 40s and lives in Lavender, also felt the tremors. She was in the midst of a video call with her colleagues when she felt them which she said lasted about a minute or two.

“I thought it might have been my new washing machine as it’s quite powerful but I only realised what was happening when everyone else on the call said they had also felt the tremors," she said.

The earthquake struck at 8.39am local time (9.39am Singapore time) with an epicentre located about 17km northeast of the regency, BMKG said on its Twitter post. It occurred at a depth of 10km and posed no tsunami threat, the agency added.

The quake was also felt in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an alert on the temblor on Twitter at 10.12am.

"Tremors from the quake could be felt in the western part of Peninsular Malaysia, especially Selangor, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor," MetMalaysia said.