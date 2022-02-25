Russian troops press on towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv; West ramps up sanctions

Russia appeared to have launched an overwhelming assault on Ukraine's capital on Friday (Feb 25) in a fast moving operation to demilitarise its neighbour and topple its government.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the capital had come under a missile attack.

"Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv," he tweeted. "Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany."

Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky had earlier warned that Russian saboteurs had entered Kyiv and that his life as well as the lives of his family were under threat.

"According to the available intelligence, the enemy marked me as target No. 1 and my family as the target No. 2," he said in a short video address released after midnight on Friday in Ukraine.

"They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of the state."

False rumours were circulating that he had fled the country, Mr Zelensky said, adding: "I am staying in the capital." He said his family was also in Ukraine, but that he could not disclose their location.

He announced a full military mobilisation, with all men aged between 18 and 60 barred from leaving the country.