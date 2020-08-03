Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 3.

Travellers to S'pore to wear electronic tracking device while serving stay-home notice outside of facilities

From Aug 10, 11.59pm, such travellers will have to wear the device throughout the 14-day stay-home period.

READ MORE HERE

Number of people allowed at selected religious sites doubled to 100 from Aug 7 as MCCY eases Covid-19 rules

The new move will see new safe distancing measures, including the use of two separate zones of up to 50 people each at these places.

READ MORE HERE

226 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including prison inmate and 9 imported

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

The prison inmate is on a short-term visit pass and had arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border measures.

READ MORE HERE

Youth suicides still a concern, with 94 cases last year and in 2018

The Samaritans of Singapore noted that suicide remains the leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 29.

READ MORE HERE

Near 80% of households collected NDP packs, remaining packs to be distributed to residents in homes and facilities

More than one million National Day Parade 2020 packs have been collected by Singaporean and permanent resident (PR) households.

READ MORE HERE

60 artworks in 20 minutes at the National Gallery's August light show

Pack a picnic and settle down at the Padang for a 20-minute slideshow of art at the National Gallery Singapore's light-up.

READ MORE HERE

National Wages Council to reconvene this year amid Covid-19's rising toll on Singapore jobs

This is only the fourth time since being set up in 1972 that the council has relooked its guidelines twice in the same year.

READ MORE HERE

Dickson Yeo's arrest puts spotlight on the shadowy world of spies

Singaporean Dickson Yeo's pleading guilty in a US court last month to spying for China has cast a spotlight on the world of espionage.

READ MORE HERE

Australia's Victoria state ordering large parts of economy to close to contain coronavirus outbreak

The state recorded 429 new cases and 13 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

READ MORE HERE

First US recipient of partial face transplant dies: Other cases of face transplants

Connie Culp died at age 57, according to Ohio's Cleveland Clinic, where she underwent the delicate operation nearly 12 years ago.

READ MORE HERE