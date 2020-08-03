Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 3.
Travellers to S'pore to wear electronic tracking device while serving stay-home notice outside of facilities
From Aug 10, 11.59pm, such travellers will have to wear the device throughout the 14-day stay-home period.
Number of people allowed at selected religious sites doubled to 100 from Aug 7 as MCCY eases Covid-19 rules
The new move will see new safe distancing measures, including the use of two separate zones of up to 50 people each at these places.
226 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including prison inmate and 9 imported
The prison inmate is on a short-term visit pass and had arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border measures.
Youth suicides still a concern, with 94 cases last year and in 2018
The Samaritans of Singapore noted that suicide remains the leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 29.
Near 80% of households collected NDP packs, remaining packs to be distributed to residents in homes and facilities
More than one million National Day Parade 2020 packs have been collected by Singaporean and permanent resident (PR) households.
60 artworks in 20 minutes at the National Gallery's August light show
Pack a picnic and settle down at the Padang for a 20-minute slideshow of art at the National Gallery Singapore's light-up.
National Wages Council to reconvene this year amid Covid-19's rising toll on Singapore jobs
This is only the fourth time since being set up in 1972 that the council has relooked its guidelines twice in the same year.
Dickson Yeo's arrest puts spotlight on the shadowy world of spies
Singaporean Dickson Yeo's pleading guilty in a US court last month to spying for China has cast a spotlight on the world of espionage.
Australia's Victoria state ordering large parts of economy to close to contain coronavirus outbreak
The state recorded 429 new cases and 13 more deaths in the past 24 hours.
First US recipient of partial face transplant dies: Other cases of face transplants
Connie Culp died at age 57, according to Ohio's Cleveland Clinic, where she underwent the delicate operation nearly 12 years ago.