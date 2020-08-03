Australia's Victoria state orders large parts of economy to close to contain coronavirus outbreak

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Australia's Victoria state will shut down large parts of its retail and manufacturing sectors for six weeks in the city of Melbourne as it tries to crush a spike in coronavirus cases.

Premier Daniel Andrews also announced that construction firms must radically reduce the number of workers on site across the city.

Production at meatworks across the state will be cut by a third, but essential services such as banks, supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations will remain open, he said.

The restrictions come a day after Victoria's government declared a state of disaster after the outbreak showed no signs of abating three weeks after Melbourne's 5 million residents were ordered to stay home except for work, medical care, provisions or exercise.

The lockdown will now cover all of Australia's second-most populous state, and residents of the city will be under curfew between 8pm and 5am.

Those new restrictions will be in force for six weeks.

Andrews told reporters the state recorded 429 new cases and 13 more deaths in past 24 hours, he said.