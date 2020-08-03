226 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including prison inmate and 9 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 226 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Aug 3), taking Singapore's total to 53,051.

They include one community case, a prison inmate on a short-term visit pass, who had arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border measures, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He was segregated from the general inmate population since his admission to Changi Prison Complex on July 30, and was tested as part of the Singapore Prison Service’s proactive screening of newly admitted inmates.

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, a 33-year-old female permanent resident with links to a previous imported case that had travelled to India was the sole community Covid-19 case confirmed.

The previous case was a 13-year-old boy who was also a PR. He had been asymptomatic but was put on stay-home notice when he arrived in Singapore, and tested positive for the virus on July 30.

The 33-year-old woman requested to be isolated at the same dedicated stay-home notice facility with the boy, as he was a minor.

She first became symptomatic during isolation on July 28, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Sunday.

There were also five imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Two were work pass holders employed here and had arrived from India on July 19 and 21.

Another two were dependant's pass holders who arrived from Japan and India on July 21. The remaining case was a student's pass holder who arrived from Indonesia on July 19.

All of them were placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving the stay-home period at dedicated facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 18.2 million people. More than 692,000 people have died.