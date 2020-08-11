Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 11.

Singapore's recession deepens with worst ever quarterly contraction of 13.2%

Singapore suffered a deeper recession in the second quarter than earlier estimated due to the coronavirus-induced economic slump at home and abroad, MTI said.

Singapore will not return to pre-Covid-19 world, must chart a new path now: Chan Chun Sing

The Government will help businesses and workers make sense of, and adjust to, the new world, he said.

61 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, lowest daily tally since April

This is the first time since April 6 - when 66 new cases were reported - that the number of new cases has fallen below 100.

Russia becomes first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, says Putin

The development paves the way for the mass inoculation of the Russian population, even as the final stage of clinical trials continue.

Weekday entry restrictions at four popular wet markets, including Geylang Serai and Chong Pang, to be eased

Since April 22, shoppers could visit these 4 markets only on alternate days, depending on the last digit of their identity card number.

92,000 jobs, traineeships committed as of end-July, 7 in 10 are PMET roles

Some 24,000 job seekers have been placed into either employment or training opportunities as of the end of July, with about six in 10 in short-term positions.

Li Shengwu does not admit guilt but will pay $15,000 fine for contempt of court

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Li wrote that he has decided to pay the fine "in order to buy some peace and quiet".

Man found to be 'of unsound mind' goes on trial for murdering 75-year-old father

The prosecution has accused Tan Kok Meng of inflicting multiple blows on the victim's face and strangling him.

Mindef grants extension to NS deferments for Olympics-bound Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to July 23 to Aug 8, 2021.

Condo resales rebound after circuit breaker; July volume nearly double that of June

Just over half of the units sold last month were located in the outskirts of the central region.

