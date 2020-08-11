61 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 3 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 61 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Aug 11), taking Singapore's total to 55,353.

They included two community cases, both of whom are Singaporeans, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, a three-year-old girl and three teenagers were among the 188 new coronavirus cases announced by MOH.

They were four of the 12 imported cases. The girl, a dependant's pass holder, is an Indian national. She was asymptomatic.

Two of the teenagers had also arrived from India, while the third arrived from the Philippines.

One of the two teenagers from India is a 13-year-old permanent resident (PR). She experienced the onset of symptoms last Thursday. The other is a 14-year-old dependant's pass holder. She was asymptomatic.

The last teenager, who returned from the Philippines on July 29, is an 18-year-old Singapore citizen. He was asymptomatic.

The eight other imported cases announced on Monday comprise two PRs, one work pass holder, four work permit holders and one dependant's pass holder.

The two PRs arrived in Singapore separately from India and Bangladesh on July 29.

All five work pass and work permit holders are currently employed in Singapore, and arrived here from the Philippines on July 29.

The dependant's pass holder arrived in Singapore from India.

MOH said all of the imported patients had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival, and were serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

They tested positive on Sunday.

The sole patient in the community, a 60-year-old Singaporean man, was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been placed on quarantine earlier. He was tested during his quarantine, said the ministry.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 175 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

MOH said four clusters in dormitories had been closed, as the dormitories were cleared and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

The ministry added that there are currently about 23,300 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 694 cases discharged on Monday, 49,594 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 112 patients remain in hospital, while 5,544 are recuperating in community facilities. There is no patient in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected over 20.2 million people. More than 737,000 people have died.