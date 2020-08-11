Russia approves first Covid-19 vaccine, Putin says

MOSCOW (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Russia's health ministry has given regulatory approval for the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, after less than two months of human testing, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (Aug 11).

The move paves the way for mass inoculation even as the final stages of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product, but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before science and safety.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accepted Russia's offer of its coronavirus vaccine, volunteering to take the first shot as a gesture of trust and gratitude.

"When the vaccine arrives, I will have myself injected in public. Experiment on me first, that's fine with me," he said in a briefing Monday night.

Mr Duterte - who has called President Putin his "idol" and who's seeking to boost ties with Russia - added that Manila can assist Moscow in clinical trials and local production.