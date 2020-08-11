Weekday entry restrictions at four popular wet markets, including Geylang Serai and Chong Pang, to be eased

SINGAPORE - Entry restrictions at four popular wet markets will be eased from Thursday (Aug 13) after a noticeable reduction in weekday queues, according to a circular from the National Environment Agency (NEA) to stallholders seen by The Straits Times.

The four wet markets are: Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, the market at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and the one at Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

Dated Tuesday (Aug 11), the circular said that the rule which allowed shoppers to visit these markets on alternate days - depending on the last digit of their identity card number - would be lifted on weekdays.

The aim is to further reduce crowding on weekends by allowing people more time to shop during the week, it said.

Since the rule was implemented on April 22, crowding at the four markets during weekdays has been reduced to the point where short or no queues are observed.

"NEA has been monitoring the situation closely for the past three months," the letter read. "We have observed that the odd/even date entry restriction has been effective in reducing the queues."

The rule will continue to apply on weekends. Other measures such as the use of SafeEntry for contact tracing purposes and the 1-metre distance between patrons will remain in place.

This easing of restrictions has yet to be officially announced but comes as Singapore recorded just 61 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, a low not seen since before the circuit breaker period started.

The Government has been progressively easing rules that were imposed earlier in the year to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Up to 50 people can now attend weddings, while some places of worship have been given permission by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth to hold congregations of up to 100 people.