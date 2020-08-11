92,000 jobs, traineeships committed as of end-July, 7 in 10 are PMET roles

SINGAPORE - Some 92,000 jobs, traineeship and attachment opportunities have been committed and made available to job seekers as of end-July.

About seven in 10 of these positions are professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) roles.

Sharing these figures as part of a new weekly jobs situation report announced during a press conference on Tuesday (Aug 11), Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said about half of these jobs are Government-funded, heavily subsidised traineeship and attachment opportunities, and they include hiring that was brought forward by public sector agencies.

Some 24,000 job seekers have been placed into either employment or training opportunities as of the end of July, with about six in 10 in short-term positions. Around 40 per cent of the 24,000 placed positions are for PMETs.

On the lower proportion of PMET that have been placed compared with the available opportunities, Mrs Teo said: "It shows that for matching of PMETs, it tends to be less straightforward, because the host companies or the employers are looking for a better match in terms of skills, in terms of experience, as well as in terms of the wage expectations."

Workforce Singapore organised 59 outreach activities, including walk-in interviews, in the month of July alone, Mrs Teo added, pointing out that it was more than what is normally held over an entire year.

Citing an example of a displaced worker who has found new work opportunities following retrenchment, she shared how Mr Alvin Tan, 48, who now heads a team of field surveyors who collect data on the labour market for the Ministry of Manpower, had found his new role after receiving advice from a career coach.

Mr Tan's resilience is an example which the Government hopes will encourage other jobseekers to not turn down unfamiliar or temporary positions because they could lead to something more permanent and relevant to workers' skill sets, she added.

While the labour market has softened, there are still pockets of hiring, Mrs Teo said, noting that in future jobs situation updates, the Government will feature hiring sectors as well as job opportunities, highlighting emerging opportunities as Singapore moves towards recovery.

Citing the manufacturing sector as an example, she said that while overall employment in the sector has contracted, there are still "pockets of hiring" in sub-sectors such as electronics and precision engineering. There are at least 1,000 positions in the sector which have yet to be filled.

"We still hope that jobseekers may consider giving these opportunities a try because they do allow you to gain relevant experience, and hopefully when the company is in a position to hire into permanent positions, you will be in a better place to access these opportunities," she added, urging jobseekers to consider all opportunities which are available.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said that regular updates will be provided on the economy and job situation, according to sectors, over the next few months.

Unions, trade associations and employers will be involved in the collective effort, and the Government will discuss with these industry players how they can work together to get Singapore through the crisis, he added.

Mrs Teo also added that the Government will provide weekly updates on jobs opportunities, retrenchments or cost savings measures taken by firms, so as to provide the public with a comprehensive understanding of the labour market.

Responding to a question on whether there will be further plans to support companies and the labour market by extending of the Jobs Support Scheme, Mrs Teo said that the Government is “looking actively” at whether broad-based support continues to be needed.

She added that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is also Finance Minister, will be addressing this “quite soon”.