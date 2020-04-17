Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 17.

Coronavirus: Experts say big jump in infections is stretching the healthcare system

They said the spread of Covid-19 in dormitories "must be slowed or else there is a high chance that our hospitals will be overwhelmed whatever we do".

Coronavirus: China revises official death toll in Wuhan upwards by more than 1,000

This brings the overall death toll in China to over 4,600 and more than 83,000 confirmed cases.

5 weak links in Singapore's Covid-19 battle

Weak links could seed a large cluster unless everyone is vigilant, experts have cautioned.

Coronavirus: PM Lee 'announcement' that S'poreans can't travel beyond the area they live in is fake, says Govt

There are no indications from official sources that he is making a national address on Friday.

32-year-old man becomes third person charged with breaching stay-home notice

Foo Ching Guan was charged with an offence under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

Slight fall in child abuse last year to 1,088 cases, but physical abuse spikes to 10-year high

Physical abuse cases rose from 584 to 660, the highest in the past decade.

Coronavirus: Cruise ships assessed for feasibility to temporarily house healthy foreign workers

Cruise ships are being considered as they have readily available rooms and en-suite toilets to minimise person-to-person contact.

Coronavirus: McDonald's to temporarily stop takeaway service but deliveries will continue

"By temporarily stopping takeaway service, we can reduce interaction between our customers and employees during this circuit breaker period," the fast food chain said.

Singapore non-oil exports defy coronavirus disruption to surge 17.6% in March

The surge in March exports was led by a 20.5 per cent rise in the shipment of non-electronics products.

8 months' jail for maid who repeatedly hit, slapped and pushed employer's 3-year-old son

Filipina Mesias Richel Rizada tormented the boy by repeatedly slapping, pushing and hitting him in a Pasir Ris flat.

