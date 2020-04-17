Singapore non-oil exports defy coronavirus disruption to surge 17.6% in March

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) did the unexpected in March by jumping 17.6 per cent, albeit from the low base a year ago.

Economists polled by Reuters were expecting exports to drop 8.9 per cent with more and more countries enforcing a lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions to business activity.

The surge in exports was led by a 20.5 per cent surge in the shipment of non-electronics products. This came from non-monetary gold which swelled 242.5 per cent, specialised machinery (up 54.2 per cent) and pharmaceuticals (up 48.6 per cent).

Exports of electronic products also grew, by 5.8 per cent, following the 2.5 per cent increase in the previous month, according to Enterprise Singapore data released on Friday (April 17).

The year-on-year rise in overall exports in March follows a revised 3.1 per cent gain in February.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx rose by 12.8 per cent last month, reversing February's 4.7 per cent decline.

The month-on-month gain was helped by increase in both electronic and non-electronic domestic exports.