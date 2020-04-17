China revises official virus death toll upwards by 39 per cent to 4,636

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China has revised its official count of deaths from the coronavirus, adding some 1,290 deaths in Wuhan, the city where the virus first emerged last December.

The addition, reported by state media on Friday (April 17), brings the nationwide death toll to 4,636, the majority coming from Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.

The additional deaths were all counted in Wuhan and the late reporting of deaths are due to several reasons, said the report.

The first is that some patients died at home without seeing a doctor or being tested for the virus as hospitals were overwhelmed during the epidemic's peak.

Late and incomplete reporting due to medical workers and institutions being overwhelmed by the epidemic were also cited as reasons for the revision in official numbers.

China has come under sustained criticism, especially from the US, that it has concealed the extent of its outbreak and under-reported its number of cases and deaths. China has refuted the charge, saying that it shares information transparently.

While the revision marks a substantial surge, China's new official death toll is still low compared to the US, where reported deaths have climbed past 30,000.