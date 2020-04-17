Coronavirus: McDonald's to temporarily stop takeaway service but deliveries will continue

SINGAPORE - Fast food chain McDonald's will no longer be offering takeaway orders from Saturday (April 18) until May 4, in a precautionary move to "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus.

Customers will still be able to order from the fast food restaurant via McDelivery and GrabFood and drive-thru restaurants.

In a press release on Friday, managing director of McDonald's Singapore Kenneth Chan, said: "By temporarily stopping takeaway service, we can reduce interaction between our customers and employees during this circuit breaker period - and also enable more of our senior employees to stay at home over the next two weeks."

Restaurant employees will be deployed to ensure delivery riders wait for food pick-ups in a safe environment within the restaurant premises and comply strictly with safe distancing measures.

For employees and seniors whose roles will be disrupted due to the change, McDonald's will continue to pay their salaries.

Mr Chan said: "We are extremely grateful to all our McDonald's front-liners for their hard work and continued support of our customers during these challenging times. As we've said before, our priority since the start of the pandemic has always been about keeping our employees, our customers and our restaurants safe, and we are determined to stay united with the rest of Singapore to flatten the curve."

