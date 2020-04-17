32-year-old man becomes third person charged with breaching stay-home notice

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man who allegedly left his home in Kreta Ayer Road after being served a stay-home notice (SHN) was charged on Friday (April 17), the third person to be hauled to court this week for breaching the SHN amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Foo Ching Guan was charged with an offence under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

In a statement on Thursday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that the Singaporean was served the SHN after arriving from Thailand on March 17.

Foo was supposed to remain at home from then until March 31 but allegedly left his home on March 29 in a private-hire vehicle to meet a friend in Sengkang Central to attend to some personal matters.

Foo intends to plead guilty and will be back in court on April 23.

Two other Singaporean men were in court on Thursday over similar but unrelated charges.

Alan Tham Xiang Sheng, 34, was the first person to be convicted for exposing others to the risk of infection by breaching an SHN.

Tham, who runs an online sales business, had earlier pleaded guilty to an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act.

He had arrived in Singapore from Myanmar on March 23 and was served with an SHN, which required him to stay home from then until April 6.

Despite this, he went to different places islandwide, including Peninsula Plaza in North Bridge Road and Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre in Woodlands Drive 71 where he had some bak kut teh.

News vendor Palanivelu Ramasamy, 48, is also facing a charge under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

He allegedly left his Towner Road flat on March 30 and travelled by bus to Goldhill Plaza near Thomson Road to deliver newspapers.

Palanivelu had arrived in Singapore from India on March 21, after spending about a month there.

He was served with an SHN and was not supposed to leave his home for 14 days.

Palanivelu's pre-trial conference will be held on April 22 and Tham will be sentenced the next day.

Offenders convicted of breaching their SHN can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.