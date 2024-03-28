Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 28, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Next-gen ERP: New vehicles to get on-board units from May, existing motorbikes from June
Other Singapore-registered vehicles will be scheduled for installation from the second half of 2024.
Ship pilot called for tugboat help before ploughing into Baltimore bridge
New insights have emerged a day after the container ship ploughed into a support pylon of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know so far
A visual timeline of what happened when a Singapore-flagged ship brought down a bridge in less than 30 seconds.
Over 950,000 households to get U-Save and S&CC rebates in April
The rebates are part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the Assurance Package.
Gas and electricity prices to fall from April to June
Households to pay more for waste disposal from July 1 due to rising costs
Monthly household refuse collection fees for Housing Board flats will increase by 39 cents.
CAAS chief Han Kok Juan appointed Returning Officer for Singapore elections
Before being appointed director-general of CAAS in 2021, he was deputy secretary in the Ministry of Transport.
Firefighters battle early morning blaze for 3 hours in Kranji
There were no reported injuries, and 25 people had evacuated the premises before SCDF’s arrival.
Goh Meng Seng issued Pofma order over posts on LTA’s award of contracts to Lum Chang in Iswaran case
Power puff: Has the puffy bag revolution reached its peak in S'pore?
Practical and waterproof nylon fabric carryalls have become many Singaporeans’ bag of choice.