Households to pay more for waste disposal from July 1 due to rising costs

SINGAPORE - From July 1, residents will need to pay more for public waste collection due to rising operational and manpower costs.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement on March 28 that monthly household refuse collection fees for Housing Board flats and non-landed private housing will rise from $9.81 to $10.20, an increase of 39 cents.

The monthly fee for those living in landed homes will go up from $32.67 to $34, an increase of $1.33.

NEA said: “The revised fees ensure that Singapore’s overall waste management system can operate sustainably.”

Household refuse collection fees are reviewed biennially, or once every two years, it added, noting that average charges by public waste collectors have increased over the past few years in tandem with rising operational and manpower costs.

Every month, each household pays one of Singapore’s three public waste collectors a refuse collection fee through its monthly utility bill. These public waste collectors – 800 Super Waste Management, Alba W&H Smart City and SembWaste – were appointed through open competitive tenders, NEA said.

NEA said those living in HDB flats can offset their refuse collection fees through U-Save rebates, which are given quarterly. The rebates for the 2024 financial year will be credited in April, July, October and January 2025.

The rebates are credited directly to eligible households’ utilities accounts managed by utility provider SP Services.