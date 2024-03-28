Next-gen ERP: New vehicles to get on-board units from May, existing motorbikes from June

SINGAPORE - New vehicles registered from May 1 will be pre-fitted with equipment for the next-generation ERP system and, at the same time, owners of existing motorcycles will be informed progressively to have their current in-vehicle units (IUs) replaced.

Installation of the new on-board units for existing motorcycles will start from June 1, and motorcycle owners do not have to pay for the installation if the fitting is done within a two-month period stipulated in their notification. Outside this period, it will cost these owners $35 for the installation.

Giving an update on March 28, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said owners of other existing Singapore-registered vehicles such as cars and trucks will be informed progressively to make their installation appointments from the second half of 2024.

According to LTA, more than 13,000 vehicles have been fitted with the new on-board units since November 2023, when the installation exercise for the equipment began. These include public buses and commercial fleet vehicles.

While motorcycles will get a single-piece hardware that is mounted on the handlebar, up to three pieces of hardware will be installed for other vehicles, such as cars. They are the antenna, a processing unit, which incorporates the card reader, and a touchscreen display that drivers can opt out of if they prefer to use compatible smartphone applications.

The hardware comes with a five-year warranty. The identification number will be the same as the vehicle’s existing IU number, and details such as season parking information will be transferred over automatically.

LTA said in a statement that when vehicle owners are informed by post, e-mail or SMS, they will also receive a link to make an appointment online and choose their preferred workshop. Owners of vehicles other than motorcycles, which will get the three-piece on-board unit, can also indicate if they want the touchscreen display fitted.

LTA said the time needed for the installation will depend on a vehicle’s make, model and condition, as well as the selected workshop. It added: “On the day of the appointment, the workshop will assess your vehicle and advise you on the specific collection time.”

Since Feb 13, newly registered motorcycles have come pre-fitted with the one-piece on-board unit.

LTA said it is making refinements to address feedback from early adopters of the on-board unit.

An upcoming improvement that it cited is a button on the touchscreen to temporarily deactivate a stored-value card used to pay for parking. This will allow drivers to use complimentary parking tickets without having to physically remove the card from the processing unit.

When ready to be launched, the feature will be rolled out by way of a wireless update to all on-board units with the touchscreen display.