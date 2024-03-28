Firefighters battle early morning blaze for 3 hours in Kranji

SINGAPORE - Firefighters spent three hours fighting an early morning fire on March 28 at a recycling and waste management company in Kranji.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook that it responded to the fire at 11 Kranji Crescent at about 2.25am, activating 10 emergency vehicles and about 50 personnel.

When the SCDF arrived at the location occupied by Wah and Hua, flames had consumed waste materials in the processing area, spanning about 400 sq m – slightly smaller than a basketball court.

There were no reported injuries, however, and 25 people had evacuated the premises before SCDF’s arrival.

At the height of the operation, four water jets, two foam jets and an unmanned firefighting machine were deployed to contain the blaze, said SCDF.

Firefighters are currently damping down the affected area to prevent the fire from rekindling from burnt surfaces in the area, it added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In 2018, firefighters also fought another fire that ravaged the company’s warehouse. At the time, 16 firefighting appliances and support vehicles, as well as 70 personnel, were deployed.