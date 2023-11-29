Python found at Tampines HDB block released in forested area

SINGAPORE – A reticulated python that was found wrapped around a railing at a Tampines HDB block on Nov 27 has been released in a forested area after undergoing health checks.

The National Parks Board (NParks) and Municipal Services Office (MSO) said on Nov 29 the python was taken from Block 428 in Tampines Street 41 by the integrated operator in Tampines and handed to NParks’ Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation where it was checked by veterinarians.

“The python was assessed to be healthy and has been released in a forested area away from human dwellings,” NParks and MSO said in a joint response to The Straits Times’ queries.

“The reticulated python is native to Singapore and is occasionally encountered in urban areas. Pythons play an important role in regulating the ecosystem by keeping the population of pests, such as rodents, low,” the statement said.

The python, which is around 3m-long, frightened residents after it was spotted motionless at a stairwell between the third and fourth storeys of the block, according to a report by Shin Min Daily News on Nov 27.

A 39-year-old resident, known only as Mr Zhang, told the Chinese-language newspaper that his helper rushed home after she saw the “very scary” python when she walked past the stairwell.

It is unclear how the python had made its way up the HDB block, which is next to the Tampines Eco Green park.

The public are advised to stay calm and step away slowly if they encounter a snake, said the statement from NParks and MSO. Pets should be kept on a tight leash as they might chase the snake and frighten it.

“Do not approach or attempt to handle it. The snake should be left alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat,” said the statement, adding that the public can call the NParks helpline at 1800-476-1600 if assistance is required.

In November, ST reported that a man who was filmed killing a python with a cleaver in Boon Lay in April was fined $1,000 by NParks.

It is an offence under the Wildlife Act to kill wildlife without the director-general’s approval. First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.