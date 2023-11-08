‘Snake looked like it was in a lot of pain’, says man fined $1,000 for hacking python to death

SINGAPORE – A man who was filmed killing a python with a cleaver in Boon Lay in April has been fined $1,000 by the National Parks Board (NParks).

In response to Straits Times queries, NParks’ group director of wildlife management Ryan Lee said on Wednesday it had completed its investigations and imposed a composition fine which the man had paid.

Mr Lee added that it is an offence under the Wildlife Act to kill wildlife without the director-general’s approval. First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

In the viral video shared on Facebook by Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) in an appeal for information, a group of people can be seen using plastic pails and crates to hit a reticulated python at Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village.

The python, which appears to be over 2m long, is taken to a food stall, where the man is seen using a cleaver to hack it.

He was on Wednesday identified by Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao as Mr Ricky Cheong, a 54-year-old assistant at a cooked food stall at the market.

When contacted, he told ST that he had no intention of killing the snake at first. He said he was closing the stall when he heard a commotion and thought that a fight had broken out.

When he saw several people around a python that was “circling around”, he stepped in to capture it because he felt it posed a danger as it “was big enough to eat a wild boar”. He said the group’s efforts with a pail and a blue crate were unsuccessful.

Mr Cheong said when he picked up the snake, it bit his left arm, prompting the group to hurl empty boxes, a crate and a pail at it. After catching the snake, he observed that it was ailing, and wanted to end its suffering swiftly.

“It looked like it was in a lot of pain. It looked pitiful so I used my cleaver to put it out of its misery,” he said.

On NParks’ move to impose a fine, Acres said it is “deeply disappointed” over what it perceives as leniency in the punishment, and lack of legal prosecution in the case.

Ms Anbarasi Boopal, co-chief executive of Acres, said there is videographic evidence showing a possibility of reining in the snake with a crate before the arrival of the authorities to handle the situation, instead of hitting it.

“Acres is unable to accept that the reason to chop the head of the snake was to put the snake out of pain and misery, while the video shows the individual victoriously holding the dead snake up and giving a thumbs up.

“We sincerely hope that these statements were not accepted by the authorities, as it runs counter to the factual (video) record,” she added.