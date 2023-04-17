Rare venomous snake found in Pasir Ris Park near adventure playground

SINGAPORE - A rare venomous snake has been spotted in Pasir Ris Park on Monday morning between its adventure playground and the beach.

The snake - with distinctive black and white bands - was seen in a video on Facebook slithering stealthily from a tree to the grass patch. It was identified as a banded krait by netizens on the video’s thread, and later confirmed by the Herpetological Society of Singapore (HSS), a volunteer group dedicated to the study and outreach of reptiles and amphibians in Singapore.

The snake’s vividness was what caught the attention of Mr Jimmy Hoon, who took the video.

“I was cycling when I saw something distinct… I thought it was a rope but it was moving,” Mr Hoon, 55, said.

The instructor in the science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics field added that the snake also went onto the cycling and jogging paths, and he had to wave to other cyclists to alert them to the reptile.

Recounting his encounter, Mr Hoon said: “I feel very lucky because it was a rare sighting. At that moment, I just wanted to protect this snake and give it its space.”

Mr Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, co-chief executive of Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), said Acres did not receive any call about the snake sighting and was not aware of this incident.

The Straits Times has contacted National Parks Board (NParks) for more information.

Mr Kalai Vanan said that banded kraits are not common in Singapore, adding that it could have swum from neighbouring Pulau Ubin or from mangrove habitats nearby.

“Although Pasir Ris Park is a coastal area, their presence is rare as these shy snakes prefer undisturbed areas with little human traffic,” he said. “They have a preference for coastal areas and would not venture inland.”

Measuring about 1.5m to 2m long, the banded krait is rarely seen and usually active at night, according to wildlife online resource Wild Singapore. The reptile is listed as “endangered” on the Singapore Red List of threatened animals, according to the NParks’ website.

HSS’ scientific officer Shivaram Rasu said while the snake is known to be highly venomous, it is not known to be aggressive and will readily shy away from human contact.

Mr Shivaram said that in Singapore, the banded krait prefers mangrove and coastal habitats, with records of them found in areas such as Pulau Ubin, Pulau Tekong, Sungei Buloh and Khatib Bongsu. He noted that there have also been recent sightings in places such as Lorong Halus and Pasir Ris Park.