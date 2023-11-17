Man taken to hospital after he was bitten by python caught in Kallang Bahru

SINGAPORE – A man was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a 2.5m-long reticulated python that a group had caught in Kallang Bahru on Thursday evening.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the snake had been spotted in a drain near a coffee shop at Block 66 Kallang Bahru. Afraid that it would slither into the coffee shop, a group of people lifted the drain cover and caught the snake.

After the snake was caught, an elderly man said to be in his 60s reached out his hand to touch the snake and was bitten by it.

He was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which responded to a call for assistance at 8.45pm.

The snake was later taken away by a wildlife rescue team from Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), which arrived on the scene at 9.30pm.

“The snake will be microchipped and eventually released (into the wild). Pythons are shy animals that will move away from humans but can become defensive if it was provoked or attempted to be caught improperly,” said Acres co-chief executive Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan.

People should not to try to catch wild animals like snakes on their own, he advised.

“By attempting to catch wild animals like snakes on their own, it can be a danger to themselves, (the) surrounding public and to the animal itself,” said Mr Vanan.

“Most bite and injury incidents occur when people try to take matters into their own hands.”

Those who encounter a wild animal could contact the Acres wildlife rescue hotline for advice at 9783-7782.

Last month, a 2m-long reticulated python was stuck in the engine compartment of a sports utility vehicle at an open-air Housing Board carpark in Marine Crescent.

In April, a reticulated python found at Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village later died after it was beaten and killed by a group of men.