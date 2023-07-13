Despite changing credit card 3 times, S’pore doc was charged 6 times without her knowledge

SINGAPORE - After discovering that AirAsia had charged her UOB credit card for two transactions totalling over $1,060 that she did not authorise, Dr Zena Lim replaced her card in April.

But to the 47-year-old’s horror, someone else continued to use her credit card credentials to make payments to AirAsia in May, despite her attempts to stop these transactions by blocking and replacing her card two more times.

In total, more than $3,600 in Malaysian ringgit and US dollars were siphoned from Dr Lim’s bank account in six payments.

The ophthalmologist said: “It’s very distressing. How is it possible for the same merchant to charge three different card numbers in the span of nearly two months without requiring authentication?”

Merchants can choose not to activate 3D Secure authentication, an additional safety feature that requires customers to enter a password associated with the card or code sent to their phone on their bank’s website before a payment can be made.

Dr Lim’s case comes amid a growing number of reports from credit and debit card holders in Singapore and abroad who discover their card details have been fraudulently used to buy services from legitimate firms, including Open AI and Apple.

While the unauthorised payments from Dr Lim’s account have since been reversed by UOB, the mystery remains, she said, adding that the matter has been reported to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and police.

“I’m frustrated that I have no answers as to how this happened,” she said.

“The only time I purchased an AirAsia ticket was when I bought my helper’s air ticket on my computer through eNets debit using my DBS bank account.”