E-commerce scams – should platforms bear losses?

The biggest myth about e-commerce platforms is that they do nothing more than bring sellers and buyers together. If this were so, then Carousell and the like would be charitable services doing the public a service by filling a need yet charging nothing.

But reality suggests otherwise. In fact, online marketplaces can be dangerous spaces where trading goods and services can feel like sketchy exchanges in the absence of laws or other strong regulations ensuring the security, safety and authenticity of such transactions and proportioning losses arising from fraud.

That problem has grown in Singapore since the pandemic following the explosion of e-commerce, particularly in consumer marketplaces. At least 877 people have been duped by fake buyers on Carousell in December 2022 alone, with losses totalling $836,000.

Scammers posing as buyers would ask sellers for contact details so that they can send out fake links to complete purchases. Many users were duped into giving up their banking details including one-time passwords and login credentials, only to realise they had been scammed after unauthorised transactions were made.

The losses can rack up quite a bill. From cheap tickets to Universal Studios Singapore to discounted hotel room bookings and vaccinated travel lane seats that never materialised, over $8.3 million alone was lost in such e-commerce scams in the first half of 2022. Police reports of such cases doubled in that same period compared with 2021.

Why do the victims of such scams bear the losses today? A fundamental principle of contract law is caveat emptor or “buyer beware”, which puts the onus on the purchaser to exercise due diligence to secure a successful transaction that meets his or her expectations.

But that principle was cast in days when buyers could physically inspect goods and services before handing over money. In today’s digital world, scams involving buyers parting with crucial personal financial information suggest a lack of caution needed on both the buyers’ part and the platforms enabling the transaction.

There is also little a single individual can do to unmask subtle fraud, in a world where we are constantly bombarded by fraudsters on our smartphones with fake messages from the supposed Ministry of Health and more. Scam filters like ScamShield can help detect scam SMSes but end up engendering lazy behaviour instead of encouraging vigilance.

Whose responsibility?

Should Singapore then move the pendulum of responsibility for scam losses towards platforms, similar to the approach taken by Britain’s Online Safety Bill?

The Bill requires online platforms to protect users against both user-generated scams and fraudulent advertisements via “proportionate systems and processes”; to “minimise the length of time such fraudulent advertising is present on the service; and to swiftly take down such content once alerted to its presence”. The emphasis of this approach is prevention of loss through direct action against fraudulent material.

Other countries, like Singapore, prefer deterrence and collaboration – with stiff penalties for scammers to deter crime along with industry collaboration to improve user awareness of such perils.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam had highlighted this strong deterrence against scammers, with imprisonment of up to 10 years when the issue of stiffer laws against e-commerce scams was raised in Parliament in 2022.

But he also noted the challenge of tracking and recovering lost money when transactions are routed overseas, given the need for telcos, banks and law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions to work together. In one infamous case of undelivered luxury goods worth $32 million, collaboration with the Royal Thai Police provided intelligence on the location of the culprits while working with the Malaysian authorities was crucial in nabbing the couple in Johor, where they had absconded to.