Singapore credit and debit cardholders report multiple unauthorised charges from ChatGPT, Apple

SINGAPORE - When Miss Huo Xi Ping checked her OCBC Bank account on May 14, the student was stunned to learn that a total of $137 had been charged through several transactions over two days to ChatGPT subscriptions.

But the 19-year-old student had never subscribed to the paid version of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence programme, which was launched in February and costs US$20 (S$27) per month.

She is among a growing group of credit and debit cardholders in Singapore and overseas who have been unwittingly charged by legitimate firms including OpenAI and Apple through fraudsters.

Cyber security firm Palo Alto Networks has also recorded a surge in ChatGPT-themed attacks from its research between November 2022 and April, with more than 100 daily ChatGPT-related malicious URLs and multiple phishing URLs attempting to impersonate official OpenAI sites.

Since January, the police have received four reports of OpenAI or ChatGPT making such unauthorised transactions, although the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said it has not received any reports of fraudulent transactions related to ChatGPT subscriptions.

The CSA and cyber security experts said such small transactions could have been used by cyber criminals to identify or validate debit and credit card details before making larger transactions, and advised consumers to set alerts for these transactions on their accounts.

After discovering five ChatGPT transactions dated May 11 and May 12, Ms Huo contacted OCBC, which eventually refunded her the sum, cancelled her card and lodged a police report.

“I have registered for a free account on ChatGPT, but I have never entered my card details on ChatGPT’s website,” she said.

Customers of other local banks including POSB, DBS Bank and UOB have found similar transactions in their accounts.

A DBS credit card holder, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Law, said she was charged US$40 by a non-existent website and reported the incident to the bank in May.

“(The bank) didn’t explain how the transactions occurred, and just proceeded to cancel my card and reissue me a new one,” the 28-year-old curator said, adding that she received a refund and did not make a police report as it was a small amount.

Others have taken to social media platforms like Reddit, TikTok and Xiaohongshu to air their grievances about unapproved charges to their local bank accounts.