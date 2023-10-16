SCDF officer charged over death of NSF who was allegedly left alone to fight Henderson Road fire

SINGAPORE – A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer who allegedly left a full-time national serviceman (NSF) to fight an HDB flat fire alone was charged on Monday.

The NSF Sergeant 1 Edward H. Go suffocated and died, and the officer Muhammad Kamil Mohamed Yasin, 38, was charged with one count of causing grievous hurt by a rash act which endangers life or the personal safety of others.

He is accused of exiting the fourth-floor unit at Block 91 Henderson Road on Dec 8, 2022, leaving Sgt 1 Go alone in the burning unit and failing to inform anyone about this.

Sgt 1 Go, 19, is the first firefighter to die during an SCDF firefighting operation.

In a statement on Saturday, the Singapore Police Force said Kamil went against standard procedures by allegedly leaving Sgt 1 Go alone in the unit to fight the blaze without informing anyone.

The autopsy certified that Sgt 1 Go died of suffocation due to a depleted air cylinder. The police said investigations did not find any evidence to suggest Sgt 1 Go’s death was due to equipment failure.

In court on Monday, Kamil’s lawyer, Mr Ashwin Ganapathy, said he would like to interview another officer involved in the case.

District Judge Lorraine Ho said while he was not allowed to contact prosecution witnesses, he could write in for permission to speak to the officer.

Kamil’s pre-trial conference will take place on Nov 17.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

SCDF said on Saturday a second officer had been referred by the police for investigations related to the fire.

This officer allegedly failed to adequately ensure the overall safety of the firefighting operation when he subsequently arrived and took over command and control of the incident, said SCDF.

SCDF has, for now, redeployed the officer to a non-supervisory and non-operational post.

A statement from SCDF the day after the incident said Sgt 1 Go’s crew immediately took him out of the HDB unit and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

SCDF paramedics there used an automated external defibrillator on him and took him to Singapore General Hospital. He was pronounced dead in hospital.