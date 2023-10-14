SCDF officer to be charged over death of NSF firefighter who was allegedly left alone to fight fire

SINGAPORE - The superior of a 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) who suffocated to death after a firefighting operation at a Henderson Road Housing Board flat will be charged on Oct 16.
He is the first firefighter to have died during a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighting operation.
In a statement on Saturday (Oct 14), the Singapore Police Force said the 38-year-old SCDF officer had allegedly left the NSF, Corporal Edward H Go, alone in a unit in Block 91 to fight the ongoing fire, without informing anyone. This went against standard procedures.
The SCDF officer will be charged for causing grievous hurt by a rash act which endangers life or the personal safety of others under Section 338(a) of the Penal Code 1871. If convicted, the offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to four years, or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
The autopsy certified the cause of death on the day of the fire on 8 December 2022 to be by suffocation due to depleted air cylinder. Police said investigations did not find any evidence to suggest that Sergeant 1 Go’s death was due to equipment failure.
Speaking to the press on Saturday in SCDF’s headquarters in Ubi, SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap said that the officer to be charged went against SCDF’s firefighting doctrine by leaving Sergeant 1 Go alone in the housing unit.
Separately, the police has referred another officer to SCDF for investigations related to the same incident. This officer had allegedly failed to adequately ensure the overall safety of the firefighting operation when he subsequently arrived and took over command and control of the incident, said SCDF.
In the interim, SCDF has redeployed the officer to a non-supervisory and non-operational post.
After the incident, SCDF conducted a thorough review of its firefighting procedures, operational safety, equipping and training.
The review has found that SCDF doctrine on firefighting is consistently and systematically taught to our officers and practice on the ground, said Mr Yap.
“Nevertheless, based on the internal review group’s recommendation, we have reviewed the selection and training of our role commanders. This includes enhancing emphasis on command responsibility, as well as conducting exercises to stress test their command and control abilities,” said Mr Yap.
As part of the review, SCDF also audited of over 260 firefighting operations conducted between January 2021 and December 2022 to assess if they had appropriate command and control with safety for officers. The audit found that the operations were competent and safe, but there were occasional individual lapses.
These individual lapses are not uncommon in a dynamic situation like a firefighting operation. But to minimise them, Mr Yap said SCDF has tightened measures including making sure equipment are checked upon arrival before entering the site of the fire.
For larger and more complex fires, SCDF’s firefighting doctrine already requires the establishment of a staging and breathing apparatus control officer control point, to assist in monitoring the deployment of firefighters, as well as to check on their personal protective equipment before they enter the scene of the fire, he said.
Since 18 September 2023, it has introduced the same control point for smaller fires like residential unit fires, to strengthen command-and-control and safety, he said.
Mr Yap said SCDF will continue to provide Sergeant 1 Go’s family with the assistance they need. “It is especially painful because we have lost a colleague, and the SCDF has never lost anyone in a firefighting operation before this incident.”
The family of Sergeant 1 Go’s has been informed.
A Board of Inquiry (BOI) will be convened to investigate the death of Sergeant 1 Go, who fell unconscious in the kitchen area of a fourth floor flat when putting out a fire at Block 19 Henderson Road in Bukit Merah.
A statement from SCDF then said that his crew had immediately taken him out of the unit and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him. An SCDF ambulance crew at the scene also used the automated external defibrillator on him and conveyed him to Singapore General Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The 19-year-old had fared well in other mandatory course requirements and attended to nearly 60 fire and rescue calls after he was posted to the Central Fire Station in May 2022.
He was also certified medically fit before his enlistment and categorised under the physical employment standard (PES) as PES A. Servicemen in this category are considered suitable for front-line operational vocations such as firefighting.
Sgt (1) Go attained a gold standard in his Individual Physical Proficiency Test and an A grade in his Breathing Apparatus Proficiency Test – both of which are tests that all NSFs must go through before they can be deployed as firefighters.