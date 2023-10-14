SCDF officer to be charged over death of NSF firefighter who was allegedly left alone to fight fire

SINGAPORE - The superior of a 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) who suffocated to death after a firefighting operation at a Henderson Road Housing Board flat will be charged on Oct 16.

He is the first firefighter to have died during a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighting operation.

In a statement on Saturday (Oct 14), the Singapore Police Force said the 38-year-old SCDF officer had allegedly left the NSF, Corporal Edward H Go, alone in a unit in Block 91 to fight the ongoing fire, without informing anyone. This went against standard procedures.

The SCDF officer will be charged for causing grievous hurt by a rash act which endangers life or the personal safety of others under Section 338(a) of the Penal Code 1871. If convicted, the offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to four years, or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

The autopsy certified the cause of death on the day of the fire on 8 December 2022 to be by suffocation due to depleted air cylinder. Police said investigations did not find any evidence to suggest that Sergeant 1 Go’s death was due to equipment failure.

Speaking to the press on Saturday in SCDF’s headquarters in Ubi, SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap said that the officer to be charged went against SCDF’s firefighting doctrine by leaving Sergeant 1 Go alone in the housing unit.

Separately, the police has referred another officer to SCDF for investigations related to the same incident. This officer had allegedly failed to adequately ensure the overall safety of the firefighting operation when he subsequently arrived and took over command and control of the incident, said SCDF.

In the interim, SCDF has redeployed the officer to a non-supervisory and non-operational post.

After the incident, SCDF conducted a thorough review of its firefighting procedures, operational safety, equipping and training.

The review has found that SCDF doctrine on firefighting is consistently and systematically taught to our officers and practice on the ground, said Mr Yap.

“Nevertheless, based on the internal review group’s recommendation, we have reviewed the selection and training of our role commanders. This includes enhancing emphasis on command responsibility, as well as conducting exercises to stress test their command and control abilities,” said Mr Yap.

As part of the review, SCDF also audited of over 260 firefighting operations conducted between January 2021 and December 2022 to assess if they had appropriate command and control with safety for officers. The audit found that the operations were competent and safe, but there were occasional individual lapses.

These individual lapses are not uncommon in a dynamic situation like a firefighting operation. But to minimise them, Mr Yap said SCDF has tightened measures including making sure equipment are checked upon arrival before entering the site of the fire.