Family and friends bid farewell to NSF firefighter Edward Go at ceremonial funeral in Mandai

SINGAPORE - The rain began to fall just as the flag-draped casket of Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go was placed into the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) hearse at Mandai Crematorium at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The casket was lifted by officers from the Central Fire Station, including those who had responded to the Henderson Road fire last Thursday in which the 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the SCDF died.

The pallbearers then moved the casket onto a carriage, which was linked to a Light Fire Attack Vehicle, more commonly known as the Red Rhino, for the ceremonial funeral procession towards a hall for the funeral service. The Singapore Police Force Band led the procession.

Following the hearse was an escort party comprising fellow SCDF officers, and more than 100 officers from the 1st SCDF Division lined the path towards the service hall for a ceremonial funeral for the fallen NSF firefighter.

He had earlier been promoted posthumously to the rank of sergeant (1), and an alarm rang across all 23 SCDF fire stations, the SCDF headquarters in Ubi, as well as five division headquarters and the Civil Defence Academy at an observance ceremony earlier on Tuesday morning.

At around noon, a funeral service was held at Trinity Casket at 38 Sin Ming Drive, and the state flag was draped over the coffin bearing Sgt (1) Go before the cortege left for Mandai.